US soccer matches are coming to HBO Max

As part of a new eight-year deal between the United States Soccer Federation and Turner Sports parent company Warner Media, HBO Max will stream at least 20 US national team matches every year moving forward from 2023. The agreement will make the streaming platform and Turner Sports channels TBS and TNT the exclusive English-language home of World Cup qualifier games played by both the men’s and women’s national soccer teams, as well as friendlies, send-off matches and special events leading up to the Olympics and World Cup.

Not included in the deal are the broadcast and streaming rights to World Cup tournament games. Fox Sports will continue to hold the men’s rights through to 2026 and 2023 for the women’s team. The deal builds on a similar one Turner Sports signed last year with the NHL . That agreement saw the company secure streaming rights to 72 regular season games, including the league’s annual Winter Classic match.