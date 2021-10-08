U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

US Social Media Analytics Market Forecast to 2026: Coverage of Major Players Including Oracle, Salesforce, IBM and SAS Institute

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Social Media Analytics Market, By Component (Software and Services), By Application, By Analytics Type, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The United States social media analytics market is expected to grow at a brisk rate during the forecast period. The major growth driver of the United States social media analytics market is the growing popularity of smartphones and customer involvement in social media. Additionally, large enterprises are focusing more on competitive intelligence, which is further aiding market growth.

Moreover, remarkable evolution from business intelligence techniques to advanced analytic techniques is anticipated to elevate the adoption of social media analytics in the country, thereby boosting the market growth in the years that follow. However, a major hindrance in the growth of the US social media analytics market is the lack of significant technical expertise and high implementation efforts.

The United States social media analytics market is segmented based on component, application, analytics type, deployment, organization size, end user, region and company.

Based on application, the market is segregated into sales and marketing management, customer experience management, competitive intelligence, risk management and fraud detection, public safety and law enforcement and others. Out of which, risk management and fraud detection segment is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years, which can be attributed to the capability of analytics tools to extract and analyze the data generated from various data sources, in turn providing opportunities for identification and mitigation of deceitful activities.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze and forecast the market size of United States social media analytics market.

  • To classify and forecast United States social media analytics market based on component, application, analytics type, deployment, organization size, end user, company and regional distribution.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for United States social media analytics market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States social media analytics market.

  • To conduct pricing analysis for United States social media analytics market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States social media analytics market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of service providers across the region. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The publisher calculated the market size of United States social media analytics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.

Key Target Audience:

  • Social media analytics service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

  • Organizations, forums and alliances related to social media analytics

  • Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on United States Social Media Analytics Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

6. United States Social Media Analytics Market Outlook

7. United States SME's Market Outlook

8. United States Large Enterprises Market Outlook

9. Market Dynamics

10. Market Trends & Developments

11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

12. United States Economic Profile

13. Competitive Landscape (Partial list of companies)

14. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Oracle Corp

  • Salesforce, Inc

  • IBM Corp

  • SAS Institute

  • Adobe Inc

  • Clarabridge Inc

  • NetBase Solutions, Inc

  • Digimind Inc,

  • Meltwater AS

  • SpreadFast Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ks3nv

