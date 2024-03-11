US Should Soften Stance on Digital Assets, FDIC Vice Chair Says

(Bloomberg) -- Travis Hill, the vice chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., criticized US restrictions on banks handling digital assets for their clients.

Hill, the agency’s second-highest ranking person, said on Monday that officials should take a more proactive approach to blockchain technology. He said that regulators’ stance is stymieing innovation.

“I recognize that sometimes it can be difficult for regulators to issue broadly applicable policy in areas where the technology is evolving quickly, but I think our goal should still be to provide as much clarity as is feasible regarding what is permissible and what we consider safe and sound,” said Hill, who earlier in his career worked as a Republican staffer in the Senate.

Last year, top US bank regulators issued a warning to lenders about the risks associated with delving into crypto.

The FDIC, in conjunction with the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, detailed concerns with the volatile asset class. Officials said in a statement that it was important that risks that can’t be controlled aren’t allowed to migrate to the banking system.

Hill said in his remarks prepared for George Mason University that the FDIC’s approach has given the impression that the agency isn’t even willing to work with industry players wanting to engage with blockchain or distributed ledger technology for non-crytpo activities, like tokenized deposits.

Hill asked regulators to make a distinction between crypto and tokenization, which involves creating digital representations of physical assets often using blockchain technology.

“The confidential nature of the existing process means there is little public information on what types of activities the FDIC might be open to, if any,” Hill said.

Separately, Hill blasted guidance by the Securities and Exchange Commission that demands firms safeguard cryptoassets by counting them on their balance sheets as a liability. He said the treatment “sharply departs from how custodians account for all other assets held in custody,” typically held off-balance sheet and treated as the property of the customer, not the custodian.

That SEC guidance — known as staff accounting bulletin No. 121 — has drawn pushback from banks since it was published in 2022. Lenders have said the bulletin effectively restricts them from scaling up services to hold digital assets on behalf of customers by making it too costly.

--With assistance from Allyson Versprille.

