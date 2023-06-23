Workers at over 150 US Starbucks stores to strike over Pride decorations

More than 150 Starbucks stores and 3,500 workers will be on strike next week across the US, the union representing the coffee chain’s baristas said on Friday, after it claimed the company had banned gay Pride month decorations at its cafes.

Related: Starbucks Pride decorations removed because of new policy, US workers say

Starbucks Workers United union said earlier this month the company took down LGBTQ+ Pride decorations and flags at several stores, while some workers took to social media to report the same.

Starbucks on Friday denied the claims as “false information”. It said last week there had been “no change to any policy on this matter” and that it was still encouraging store managers to celebrate Pride month.

US companies have faced growing criticism from the right over Pride month celebrations. Last month, retailer Target pulled some LGBTQ-themed products off its shelves following confrontations between some customers and employees.

Starbucks Workers United said on Friday in a tweet the company’s Seattle Roastery – located just nine blocks from Starbucks’ first ever store at the Pike Place Market – was leading the nationwide strike.

STRIKE WITH PRIDE! Seattle Roastery leads nationwide Starbucks strike over Starbucks’ hypocritical treatment of LGBTQIA+ workers. Over 150+ stores and 3,500 workers will be on strike over the course of the next week. — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 23, 2023

Shares of the company were down about 2% at $99.02 in premarket trading.

Starbucks, which runs about 9,000 US company-owned locations, has seen employees at more than 300 stores vote to unionize since late 2021 demanding better pay and benefits.