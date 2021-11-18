U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,688.75
    +2.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,840.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,338.75
    +27.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,374.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.48
    -0.88 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.60
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6040
    -0.0300 (-1.84%)
     

  • Vix

    17.11
    +0.74 (+4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3495
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0550
    -0.0850 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,995.12
    +557.73 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,477.98
    -0.68 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.20
    -35.77 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,443.95
    -244.38 (-0.82%)
     

US State Department Makes 'Baffling Error' Removing 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation from Nigeria, Says International Persecution Watchdog Org

·3 min read

"We're deeply alarmed at today's decision by the U.S. State Department to end the designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern. This is likely in direct violation of the International Religious Freedom Act, the law that requires these designations to be made in the first place." --David Curry, CEO of Open Doors USA.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as required by the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA), US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken identified the "Countries of Particular Concern" - those who are in severe violations of religious freedom. Burma, the People's Republic of China, Eritrea, Iran, the DPRK, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan received the designation for having engaged in or tolerated "systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom." However, the notable absence of Nigeria, which ranks #9 on Open Doors' 2021 World Watch List, has the Christian persecution watchdog troubled. Open Doors has reported that in Nigeria alone, an average of 10 Christians a day are killed for their faith, driving a startling 60% worldwide increase in Christian martyrdom last year.

"We're deeply alarmed at today's decision by the U.S. State Department to end the designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC). This is not only a baffling error, it's likely in direct violation of the International Religious Freedom Act, the law that requires these designations to be made in the first place," said David Curry, CEO of Open Doors USA.

Under the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) of 1998, the President is required to annually review the status of religious freedom in every country in the world and designate each country the government of which has engaged in or tolerated "particularly severe violations of religious freedom" as a Country of Particular Concern.. The law defines particularly severe violations as "systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom," including violations such as: (1) torture; (2) prolonged detention without charges; (3) forced disappearance; or (4) other flagrant denial of life, liberty, or security of persons. The President has delegated the authority to make CPC, SWL, and EPC designations to the Secretary of State.

Curry said, "Open Doors USA has documented thousands of targeted killings of Nigerian Christians every year for more than a decade. In no other country on earth do we see such a sustained level of outright violence directed towards a Christian community, and the situation has only deteriorated over the past 12 months. The Nigerian government has stubbornly refused to address this violence. The removal of Nigeria from this list will embolden bad actors and strongly deter efforts to bring peace to the region."

Ambassador Sam Brownback, Senior Fellow at Open Doors USA, said, "The sudden removal of Nigeria from the CPC list is a serious blow to religious freedom in both Nigeria and across the region. Just when we should be doing everything possible to stop the relentless violence that's targeting Christians and others, we do the opposite. This rewards the Nigerian government for tolerating severe religious freedom violations and sends a message to extremists that their actions will continue to go unpunished. People of faith in Nigeria will bear the fallout of this decision, and that's unacceptable."

For interviews with Ambassador Sam Brownback or David Curry, please contact opendoors@iconmediagroup.com.

About Open Doors USA
For more than 60 years, Open Doors USA has worked in the world's most oppressive and restrictive countries for Christians. Open Doors works to equip and encourage Christians living in dangerous circumstances with the threat of persecution and to mobilize the Western church to pray and advocate for the persecuted. Christians are one of the most persecuted religious groups in the world and are oppressed in at least 60 countries. For more information, visit OpenDoorsUSA.org.

Media Contact:
Icon Media Group
opendoors@Iconmediagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-state-department-makes-baffling-error-removing-country-of-particular-concern-designation-from-nigeria-says-international-persecution-watchdog-org-301427485.html

SOURCE Open Doors USA

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's central bank weighs digital currency, remains unconvinced

    The Reserve Bank of Australia, like some other major central banks, has stepped up research into running its own digital currency, but remains unconvinced of the merits, its payments chief said on Thursday. The comments, made at a financial services conference, follow an Australian Senate report last month that called for laws to be changed in ways that were more amenable to digital currencies. Most major economies are now considering whether to issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC) - an internet-only cash equivalent that is different to cryptocurrency since it is not de-centralised - although none have done so yet, said Reserve Bank of Australia head of payments policy Tony Richards.

  • SpaceX's Musk: 1st Starship test flight to orbit in January

    SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Wednesday that his company will attempt to launch its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship to orbit in January, but he’s not betting on success for that first test flight. “There's a lot of risk associated with this first launch, so I would not say that it is likely to be successful, but we'll make a lot of progress,” he said during a virtual meeting organized by the National Academy of Sciences. Musk said he's confident Starship — launching for the first time atop a mega booster — will successfully reach orbit sometime in 2022.

  • Tucker Carlson falsely claims Kamala Harris ‘isn’t from this country’

    ‘Most people probably don’t know she really grew up in Canada, where she went to high school,’ said the Fox News host

  • House Democrats Push Surprising Tax Break for the Rich

    The latest version of the Build Back Better Act, which the House could vote on a soon as this week, includes a controversial tax break that would overwhelmingly benefit high-income households, though whether it will survive revisions in the Senate is still an open question. Pushed by lawmakers from high-tax states, House Democrats are proposing to increase the state and local tax (SALT) deduction to $80,000 through 2026, up from the current level of $10,000. Doing so would provide a tax cut wort

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person’s benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rep. Nancy Mace on cannabis: 'The only place this is controversial is in Washington D.C'

    Rep. Nancy Mace ( R- South Carolina) joins Yahoo Finance to discuss decriminalizing marijuana and the possiblity of a bipartisan bill.&nbsp;

  • Sen. Ted Cruz Tries To Insult Rep. Liz Cheney And Gets Brutally Humiliated

    The Republican congresswoman snapped back, "A real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution.”

  • Stimulus Update: 750,000 Bonus Stimulus Checks Sent This Week. Who's Getting Them?

    As people across the country sign petitions requesting a fourth stimulus check and wait hopefully for Congress to act, around 750,000 Americans will be getting a payment in the mail soon. The 750,000 stimulus checks that were sent out in the mail on Monday Nov. 15, 2021 will be distributed to qualifying individuals across California. Your adjusted gross income (AGI) on your California return for the 2020 tax year was under $75,000 and your wages were also below this threshold.

  • Stephanie Ruhle clarifies inflation remarks, says there are ‘two Americas’ — and one is struggling

    The NBC business correspondent got backlash for saying the ‘dirty little secret’ is Americans can afford inflation

  • Price of European gas surges as Russia pipeline suffers setbacks

    European gas prices surged again on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia, which German government sources said might not now be commissioned until March next year. Germany's energy regulator suspended https://reut.rs/3wUi5Vb the process for getting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline up and running on Tuesday, dimming hopes that it will provide any significant gas supplies to Europe in the crucial winter months. Delays in the approval process have raised fears that Europe, which gets a third of its gas from Russia, could face power outages https://reut.rs/30ABBdC due to low supplies.

  • Chevron, Exxon are among top spenders at Biden offshore auction

    U.S. oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp were among the top buyers at a federal auction of oil leases in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday that generated more than $190 million - the highest since 2019. The auction was a boon for federal coffers, but a potential setback for the climate policies of U.S. President Joe Biden, whose administration tried to suspend federal lease sales to fight global warming before a court forced them to proceed. The United States was also among nearly 200 nations that adopted the Glasgow Climate Pact this month in a deal that for the first time asked governments to accelerate cuts in planet-warming emissions by limiting support for fossil fuels.

  • Powell’s Quick Response to the Pandemic Saved the Economy. Now Inflation Could Cost Him His Job.

    Powell, Fed Chair since 2018, guided the economy through the pandemic but now has to figure out a way to wean the economy off life support.

  • China already banned crypto mining. Now it’s cracking down on any holdouts

    Beijing’s escalating anti-crypto campaign likely contributed to a drop in prices for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

  • Sen. Sinema hits Dem leaders over honesty, false promises

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) criticized Democratic leadership in a wide-ranging interview with Politico published Wednesday for making false promises by setting expectations for the social spending bill and other legislation far too high.Why it matters: Sinema said that the pledges amount to dishonesty with Americans because they are made with the presumption of agreement within the party, which she believes is an unrealistic and potentially hazardous expectation in a diverse democracy.Stay on

  • China could use its hypersonic weapons in surprise nuclear attack on US: top military official

    New details about China’s summer test of a new hypersonic weapon emerged during an interview this week with the second-highest ranking member of the U.S. military.

  • 4 surprises Biden never saw coming

    Every president faces surprises. Biden, so far, hasn't mastered the ones weighing on his presidency.

  • Citing high gas prices, Biden asks FTC to redouble probe of possible 'illegal conduct'

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said there was mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies that is keeping fuel prices elevated, asking the Federal Trade Commission to dig deeper into possible "illegal conduct" in the market. The White House is pressing on several fronts to try to lower fuel costs, even as tight global oil supply drives gasoline and heating oil prices higher. Retail gasoline prices recently touched seven-year highs as consumer demand has recovered while oil supply remains below pre-pandemic peaks.

  • China’s $6 Trillion Hidden Debt Gets Stress-Tested in Downturn

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s property market crunch is making it difficult for local governments to cut an estimated $6 trillion of hidden debt even as Beijing shows more determination in cracking down on the problem.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillBeijing, Shanghai and Guangdong province are planning trials to eliminate the off-b

  • 'You’re already in the authoritarian state': Chinese dissident Ai Weiwei criticizes US 'woke' culture

    Chinese dissident Ai Weiwei has warned about political correctness in the U.S., saying its perpetuation has already turned the country into an authoritarian state without people knowing it. About Ai Weiwei: Ai, 64, is a contemporary artist who openly criticizes the Chinese Communist Party. Ai’s protest against government oppression is reflected in his work.

  • Social Security, Medicare, and other key programs on the line as Dec. 15 debt limit deadline nears

    'Even a short delay in the payment of Social Security benefits would be a burden,' the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare said.