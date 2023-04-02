US Stock Futures Fall, Yen Weakens as Oil Rallies: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- US equity futures slipped, the yen weakened and the Norwegian krone climbed as the surprise production cut from OPEC+ sent oil prices more than 7% higher.

The group’s decision to reduce output by more than 1 million barrels a day is a jolt to markets that had been looking to a near-term peak in inflationary pressure.

Contracts for the S&P 500 fell about 0.2% early Monday and those for the Nasdaq 100 declined 0.4% as positive sentiment from Friday ebbed. The S&P 500 had jumped 3.5% last week, the most since November, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 notched its biggest quarterly gain since June 2020.

“For equity investors, this could be a rude awakening, as markets imply a Goldilocks outlook of reduced discount rates but no recession,” said Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard Ltd. in New York. “The OPEC+ production cut is another reminder that the inflation genie is not back in the bottle.”

The Japanese currency depreciated about 0.3% versus the dollar in a reflection of the nation’s heavy reliance on oil imports. The Norwegian krone led gains among Group-of-10 currencies, with the Scandinavian country an initial beneficiary of higher energy prices.

The bumpy open to Monday trading and fears of rising prices contrasts with the upbeat tone last week that came with turmoil in the banking sector receding and cooling in a key measure of US inflation.

Excluding food and energy, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditures price index — rose 0.3% in February, slightly below the median estimate. That suggested the Fed may be close to ending its rate-hiking campaign. The PCE price index was up 5% from a year earlier, a deceleration from January but far higher than the Fed’s 2% goal.

The OPEC+ cut combines with increased energy demand from China to raise the danger of more persistent inflation, said Lazard’s Temple. “It also likely limits the latitude central banks might have to relax monetary policy even if the economy slows,” he added.

Stock futures for Australia, Japan and Hong Kong had all pointed to gains when those markets opened — before the move by OPEC+. The group had previously given assurances that it would hold supply steady.

Traders will also be bracing for the opening of Treasuries later this morning. They ended the quarter of wild swings on Friday with the two-year yield falling to around 4.03% while the 10-year maturity dipped to 3.47%.

Bitcoin fell slightly Monday after notching its best quarter since March 2021 with a gain of about 70%.

Key events this week:

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Monday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Monday

US construction spending, ISM manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Monday

Eurozone PPI, Tuesday

US factory orders, US durable goods, Tuesday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Tuesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, Wednesday

US trade, Wednesday

UBS annual general meeting, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks, Thursday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Good Friday. Many markets closed, including US stock and bond markets

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 7:38 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7% Friday

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.6%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.6%

Currencies

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0819

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 133.22 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 6.8819 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6683

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $27,986.21

Ether fell 0.2% to $1,786.25

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 3.47% Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 7.6% to $81.42 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,961.25 an ounce

