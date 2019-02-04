US Stock Market Has No Room Left to Grow, Raymand James Says Investors Should Watch Out

The 10-year Treasury note yield of the United States has continuously dropped in a three-month span since November of last year for the first time since 2015, which may be seen as an indicator of uncertainty in the U.S. stock market.

Since late 2018, bonds and stocks have shown a similar trend of growth, which typically occurs when inflation and the Federal Reserve rate rise.

The decline in the 10-year Treasury note yield and other types of government debt suggests that investors may be losing confidence in the U.S. stock market despite the strong performance of the Dow Jones.

Source: CNBC.com

