US stocks climb as Fed-driven rally pushes the Dow to fresh record high

US stocks closed higher Thursday on strong retail sales data and continued Fed-driven bullishness.

Retail sales climbed 0.3% in November, above expectations for a negative reading.

The Dow touched a new record for a second day in a row following Wednesday's Fed meeting.

US stocks ended higher on Thursday, with momentum continuing after Wednesday's strong rally that followed the conclusion Federal Reserve meeting.

Policymakers signaled three rate cuts could be on the table in 2024. The outlook sparked a sharp jump higher for stocks Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average extending the momentum into Thursday's session to hit a new closing high for the second day in a row.

Meanwhile, markets digested fresh retail sales data from the Commerce Department, which showed an unexpected 0.3% jump in November, above the estimates for a 0.1% decline.

"The big jump in retail sales shows that the death of the consumer – as well as the economy – has been greatly exaggerated and the much-hyped recession of 2023 isn't going to materialize," Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, said in a note Thursday.

Here's where US indexes stood as the market closed at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 37,248.35, up 0.43% (+158.11 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 14,761.56, up 0.19%

Here's what else is going on:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Oil prices jumped, with West Texas Intermediate up 3% to $71.67 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, moved higher 3.25% to $76.66 a barrel.

Gold edged higher 2.7% to $2,050.90 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield moved lower one basis point to 3.91%.

Bitcoin inched up 0.54% to $43,010.

