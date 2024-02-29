Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,096.27
    +26.51 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,996.39
    +47.37 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,091.92
    +144.18 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,054.84
    +14.54 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.30
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    2,052.80
    -1.90 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.88
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0807
    -0.0035 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2520
    -0.0220 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2624
    -0.0035 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.0290
    -0.6040 (-0.40%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    61,360.04
    -284.72 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,630.02
    +5.04 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,166.19
    -41.84 (-0.11%)
     

US stocks climb as the Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises in line with estimates

Phil Rosen
·3 min read

traders nyse expect
Personal consumption expenditures data came in as expected on Thursday.REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

  • Stocks climbed as the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge met expectations.

  • Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased by 0.4% month over month in January.

  • The reading should boost the outlook for rate cuts, as inflation doesn't look to be reaccelerating.

US stocks climbed Thursday as investors took in fresh inflation data for January.

The US Department of Commerce reported that the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, climbed by 0.3% month over month and by 2.4% compared with the same time last year. Both figures matched consensus estimates.

Core PCE, which excludes more-volatile food and energy costs, climbed by 0.4% from December to January and was up by 2.8% from a year ago.

The fact that inflation doesn't appear to be reaccelerating should boost the outlook for looser monetary policy.

In a note after the data release, Capital Economics' chief North America economist, Paul Ashworth, said that the figures were no surprise following the hot consumer-price-index and producer-price-index reports and that they contributed to the case for pushing back interest-rate cuts.

Given that first-quarter GDP growth is on track to hit between 2.5% and 3%, he said, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge doesn't change the broader narrative.

Richard de Chazal of William Blair said that "adverse weather in January has been creating a lot of noise in the economic data for the month we have seen so far, whether it's the retail sales figures or the industrial production numbers," adding that "it is also likely today's personal income and spending data was similarly impacted."

"Nevertheless," he said, "it continues to look as though both consumer spending and income growth are decelerating, even outside this noise."

Here's where US indexes stood as the market opened at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday: 

Here's what else is going on:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

Correction: February 29, 2024 — An earlier version of this story misspelled the name of the William Blair analyst. He is Richard de Chazal, not Richard de Chaza.

Read the original article on Business Insider

