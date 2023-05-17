US stocks climb as optimism on debt-ceiling negotiations grows

nyse

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

US stocks moved higher Wednesday as policymakers shared more upbeat comments on the debt-ceiling impasse.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that a deal could happen by the "end of the week."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the US government could default as soon as June 1.

US stocks climbed Wednesday as investors cheered encouraging developments on the debt ceiling negotiations between President Joe Biden and lawmakers in Washington, DC.

After a Tuesday afternoon meeting between Biden and congressional leaders, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that there's an improved process for further talks, and that it's "possible to get a deal by the end of the week." Biden had cancelled part of an overseas trip to prioritize the negotiations, the White House said.

"I think at the end of the day we do not have a debt default," McCarthy told CNBC on Wednesday. "I think we finally got the president to negotiate."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned repeatedly of the nearing so-called "X-date," when the government defaults on its debt. Yellen said it could happen as early as June 1, and that the event would lead to an "economic and financial storm."

Here's where US indexes stood as the market opened 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 33,160.47, up 0.45% (148.33 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 12,384.61, up 0.39%

Here's what else is going on:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Oil prices climbed, with West Texas Intermediate up 1.6% to $71.97 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, inched higher 1.5% to $76.01 a barrel.

Gold edged lower 0.2% to $1,987.90 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield was slightly lower at 3.54%.

Bitcoin moved lower 1.07% to $26,692.01.

Read the original article on Business Insider