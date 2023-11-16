US stocks close higher as investors cheer fresh data showing inflation is easing

Xinhua/Wang Ying/ Getty Images

US stocks closed higher on Wednesday after more data showed a continued decline in inflation.

The producer price index fell by the most since April 2020 and came in below economists' estimates.

Retail sales fell 0.1% in October, but rose modestly when excluding auto and gasoline sales.

US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, extending gains from Tuesday's sharp rally after fresh data showed a continued decline in inflation.

The Producer Price Index fell 0.5% in October from the prior month, representing the largest decline since April 2020 and a sharp reversal from the 0.4% gain seen in September. On an annual basis, the PPI rose 1.3%, down from 2.2% in September. The reading follows Tuesday's Consumer Price Index report, which showed prices paid by consumers rose less than expected last month.

Together, the two reports should be encouraging to the Federal Reserve, as it has been aggressively hiking interest rates over the past 18 months in a bid to tame inflation without plunging the economy into a recession.

Recent retail sales data also suggests it's accomplishing this goal. Retail sales slowed in October, falling 0.1% in its first monthly decline since March. The dip was less than forecasts for a 0.3% drop, and excluding auto sales and gasoline, retail sales increased 0.1% last month.

"Consumer spending momentum in Q4 will likely slow but the solid appetite for online shopping bodes well for the upcoming holiday sales period," LPL's chief economist Jeff Roach told Insider.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Wednesday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 34,991.21, up 0.47% (+163.51 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 14,103.84, up 0.07%

Here's what else happened today:

Story continues

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped 2.13% to $76.59 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.75% to $81.03 a barrel.

Gold dropped 0.14% to $1,963.80 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose eight basis point to 4.52%.

Bitcoin jumped 5.57% to $37,532.

Read the original article on Business Insider