US stocks close higher but snap 9-week winning streak to kick off 2024

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 01, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty

US stocks snapped a 9-week winning streak to start 2024.

Stocks ended slightly higher Friday as markets digested a strong jobs report, dimming prospects of a March rate cut.

"This turmoil in the first week of trading is telling us to brace for a challenging year," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.

US stocks edged higher on Friday but ended the first week of 2024 with a loss, breaking a nine-week-long streak of gains.

The S&P 500 was down 2% in the first week of the year, while the Nasdaq shed 4%. Traders on Friday were digesting a strong jobs report that backed up the soft landing view of the US economy in 2024, but complicated the outlook for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Beyond a wobbly start of the year for tech stocks, markets gyrated on Friday after the jobs report suggested the economy is still running too hot for the Fed to begin cutting rates in March as markets are hoping. Nonfarm payroll data showed the US added 216,000 jobs in December, shooting past estimates of 175,000.

"The first 4 trading days of 2024 have been a terrible start for equities with S&P 500 ($SPY) down -1.6% and the Russell 2000 (small-caps, $IWM) down -3.5%," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said in a note on Friday. "As our clients are aware, for the last few years (the case for longer), the year tends to play out in January. Meaning, this turmoil in the first week of trading is telling us to brace for a challenging year."

Bond markets were volatile, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury punching above 4% in the morning following the jobs report, before nosediving to 3.95%

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Friday:

Here's what else is going on today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Oil prices rose, with West Texas Intermediate up 2.4% to $73.92 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 1.6% to $78.85 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.05% to $2,051 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield moved higher by four basis points to 4.046%.

Bitcoin fell 0.93% to $43,746.25.

