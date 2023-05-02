US stocks close lower after First Republic falls and ahead of the Fed's 2-day policy meeting

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York Reuters

US stocks fell on Monday after First Republic Bank collapsed on the first trading day of May.

JPMorgan bought the bulk of the California lender's assets in a $10.6 billion deal.

The third bank failure this year comes as the Fed is expected to raise interest rates for the 10th consecutive time.

US stocks lost ground Monday after investors spent the first day of May trading gauging the implications of First Republic Bank's seizure, with the second-largest bank failure in US history arriving just before the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again.

The S&P 500 Financial sector slipped, contributing to pulling down the S&P 500 index after two straight winning sessions that capped off an advance for April.

JPMorgan shares, however, led the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the bank took over the bulk of First Republic's assets in a $10.6 billion deal. JPMorgan will pull in $92 billion in deposits from First Republic after numerous clients yanked $100 billion from the California lender in the first quarter.

The moves followed the abrupt March collapses and seizures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. First Republic Bank shares were halted during the session after tumbling sharply.

Investors will want to hear what Fed Chair Jerome Powell will say about the newest bank failure when the US central bank delivers its May policy decisionn on Wednesday. Markets were largely pricing in a 10th straight rate hike.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Monday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 34,051.70, down 0.14% (46.46 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 12,212.60, down 0.11%

Some may view last month's deposit infusion into First Republic by large rivals as a failure, but CFRA said it disagreed.

"If FRC had not received $30 billion from large banks in mid-March, the bank would likely have failed sooner, resulting in more fear and more deposit withdrawals from other regional banks. This could have caused a series of bank failures that would have weakened the U.S. financial system," CFRA equity analyst Alexander Yokum said in a note.

Read the original article on Business Insider