US stocks close mixed as tech rally cools after a brief S&P 500 surge past 5,100
US stocks traded mixed as tech stocks took a breather after a brief S&P 500 surge past 5,100.
Major indexes ended the week high, propelled by AI-driven euphoria.
Investors next week will get fresh data on the health of the US economy.
US stocks closed mixed on Friday after the S&P 500 benchmark index briefly crossed 5,100 for the first time.
The stock rally was more muted Friday after the sugar-rush that propelled stocks into record territory after Nvidia's boom-time earnings release on Thursday. Still, the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a new all-time closing highs, while the S&P 500 briefly crossed 5,100 for the first time ever.
"Yesterday's market rally, just in terms of price action, did much to assuage fears that the AI theme was a passing phase," Quincy Krosby from LPL Financial said in a note on Friday.
That AI-driven euphoria has been able to lift markets without imminent rate cuts in sight, which was a key theme for stocks in the past few months.
"Next week's roster of data, including the durable goods and personal income/personal spending report will be important for assessing the strength of the broader economy," Krosby noted.
Here's where US indexes stood at the closing bell at 4:00 p.m. on Friday:
S&P 500: 5,088.80, up 0.03%
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 39,131.53, up 0.16% (+62.42 points)
Nasdaq Composite: 15,996.82, down 0.28%
In commodities, bonds, and crypto:
Oil prices fell, with West Texas Intermediate down 2.6% to $76.54 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, dipped 2.4% to $81.66 a barrel.
Gold rose 0.8% to $2,046.90 per ounce.
The 10-year Treasury yield slipped 7 basis points to 4.252%.
Bitcoin edged lower by 1.69% to $51,056.
