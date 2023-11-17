US stocks dip but head for weekly gains as bond yields continue to drop
US stocks slipped Friday but are poised for weekly wins, riding the wave of optimism around the end to the Fed's rate hikes.
The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up about 2% or more this week, which saw cooler-than-expected inflation data. In response, traders started pricing in greater odds of the central bank pivoting to rate cuts next year.
On Friday, the 10-year Treasury yield continued to drift lower. Meanwhile, oil prices edged up, after sinking sharply on Thursday.
Here's where US indexes stood as the market opened at 9:30 a.m. on Friday:
S&P 500: 4,505.94, down 0.05%
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 34,911.68, down 0.10% (33.79 points)
Nasdaq Composite: 14,084.11, down 0.21%
Here's what else is going on:
In commodities, bonds, and crypto:
West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.9% to $74.25 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed 1.9% to $78.90 a barrel.
Gold was flat at $1,987 per ounce.
The 10-year Treasury yield dipper 1 basis point to 4.435%.
Bitcoin rose 1% to $36,340.
