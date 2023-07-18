US stocks dip as retail sales miss forecasts while earnings season ramps up

US stocks dipped Tuesday amid weak consumer data and a rush of earnings reports.

Retail sales rose by 0.2% in June from May, below views and slower than the prior month's increase.

Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and other banks reported second-quarter earnings.

US stocks slipped on Tuesday amid weak consumer data while the second-quarter reporting season ramped up with more results from banks.

Retail sales rose by 0.2% in June from May, below views for a 0.5% bump and slower than the prior month's increase of 0.3%.

Meanwhile, Wall Street giants Bank of America and Morgan Stanley beat earnings expectations, after rival JPMorgan also reported strong results last week.

Investors will be on the lookout for further earnings reports this week, with Tesla and Netflix among notable tech names to prepare for on Wednesday.

