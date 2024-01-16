US stocks drop as 10-year Treasury yield surges back above 4%

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 20, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Stocks were down as the 10-year Treasury broke above 4%.

Central bank officials pushed against market hopes for a quick monetary pivot.

Bank equities gained on better-than-expected earnings results.

US stocks fell Tuesday as bond yields rose and investors await further data to inform the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.

The 10-year Treasury yield jumped over seven basis points, taking it above the 4% threshold. That's as foreign policymakers at the World Economic Forum signaled further hawkishness, with European Central Bank's Francois Villeroy de Galhau citing that inflation hasn't yet been tamed.

As to US policy, investors will be watching for Fed Governor Christopher Waller's Tuesday speech for further clues.

Still, equity losses were pared by solid bank earnings, with shares in Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley both gaining ground on better-than-expected results.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Tuesday:

Here's what else is going on:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Read the original article on Business Insider