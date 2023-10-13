US stocks drop as hot inflation data and a weak Treasury auction send yields back up
US stocks fell Thursday as bond yields resumed their upswing amid new inflation data.
September's CPI came in hotter than estimated, climbing 0.4% for the month.
The latest 30-year Treasury auction also saw weak demand, further boosting yields.
US stocks fell Thursday as the latest round of inflation data and a weak bond auction sent Treasury yields back up sharply.
The consumer price index gained 0.4% in September from the prior month, above expectations for a 0.3% increase. Similarly, it rose 3.7% from a year ago, outpacing estimates of a 3.6% rise.
Meanwhile, the US sold $20 billion of 30-year bonds, but dealers had to take up more supply after investors balked, signaling weak demand amid soaring debt issuance.
The 10-year yield climbed over 10 basis points to about 4.7%, while the 30-year yield shot up as much as 18 basis points at one point after the lackluster auction.
Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Thursday:
S&P 500: 4,349.61, down 0.62%
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 33,631.14, down 0.51% (173.73 points)
Nasdaq Composite: 13,574.22, down 0.63%
Here's what else is going on today:
Chinese domestic investors are not allowed to open overseas brokerage accounts, in a new ban from Beijing.
Oil's sharp rise to nearly $100 a barrel has led to demand destruction, the International Energy Agency reported.
To rein in the US deficit, it's time to hike taxes or cut social programs, Paul Krugman said.
Nouriel Roubini warned markets have not yet priced in a massive Middle Eastern conflict.
The Fed has shed $1 trillion off of its balance sheet since starting its quantitative tightening campaign.
In commodities, bonds, and crypto:
West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.9% to $83.4 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, slid 1.3% to $87.3 a barrel.
Gold declined 0.4% to $1,869 per ounce.
The 10-year Treasury yield gained 10 basis points to 4.7%.
Bitcoin fell 0.59% to $26,680.
Read the original article on Business Insider