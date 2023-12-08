Advertisement
  • S&P 500

    4,604.37
    +18.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,247.87
    +130.49 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,403.97
    +63.98 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,880.82
    +12.57 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.26
    +1.92 (+2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    2,020.80
    -25.60 (-1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.77 (-3.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0764
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2450
    +0.1160 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2551
    -0.0043 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8930
    +0.7020 (+0.49%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    44,383.61
    +1,113.50 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    914.81
    +18.10 (+2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.47
    +40.75 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,307.86
    -550.45 (-1.68%)
     

US stocks drop as hot jobs report dampens rate-cut hopes and sends bond yields higher

Aruni Soni
·2 min read
trader nyse yawn
Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • US stocks fell on Friday after the monthly jobs report came in stronger than expected.

  • The economy added 199,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.7%.

  • Bond yields jumped as the data dampened hopes for imminent rate cuts from the Fed.

US stocks fell on Friday after a strong jobs report showed that markets may have miscalculated the chances of Fed rate cuts.

The economy added 199,000 jobs in November, above forecasts for 190,000. The unemployment rate edged lower to 3.7%, while markets expected it to remain flat from October's 3.9%. Those numbers were a warning to investors that rate-cut speculation may have gone too far.

Following the release, Treasury yields initially jumped more than 10 basis points before later paring gains.

"Just when you think the economy is finally softening, it continues to show signs of strength," Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, said, adding that "it's clear that the job market is still strong."

Here's where US indexes stood as the market opened at 9:30 a.m. on Friday: 

Here's what else is going on:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

Read the original article on Business Insider

