US stocks drop as investors mull mixed signals on spending and inflation data

Aruni Soni
·2 min read
US stocks drop as investors mull mixed signals on spending and inflation data

  • US stocks dropped after core inflation data and consumer spending sent different signals about the economy.

  • Core inflation dropped below 3% year-on-year, while consumer spending rose 0.7%.

  • Yields on the 2-year US Treasury rose higher after the releases to 4.33%.

US stocks were mixed Friday as investors digested fresh economic data.

Core Personal Consumption Expenditure data, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge and which measures long-term price increases excluding food and energy, slowed to 2.9% in December from 3.2% the month before. That's the lowest pace of chance since Spring 2021.

Meanwhile, consumer spending data showed Americans are still spending at a strong pace. Capping off the year-end holiday season, personal spending rose 0.7% by $133.9 billion in December. The data points to strong demand from US consumers, and shows the economy is still running hot even as higher interest rates keep a tight grip on financial conditions.

Yields on the two-year US Treasury, which is the government bond more sensitive to the Fed's immediate moves, rose higher after the releases to 4.33%.

"We view today's PCE and Personal Spending data as bullish for both the Fed's path to their 2% target and also for the stock market," Larry Tentarelli, strategist from Blue Chip Daily Trend Report, said. "PCE continues to trend lower and with Core PCE at 2.9% [year-on-year] vs a Fed funds rate of 525-550, today's inflation report gives the Fed a path to cut interest rates."

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Friday: 

Here's what else is going on:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

Read the original article on Business Insider

