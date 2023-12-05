US stocks drop as traders struggle to revive November rally despite lower bond yields

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on November 03, 2023. Michael M. Santiago / Getty

US stocks fell on Monday, trending down after a massive November rally.

But Treasury yields also fell, with the 10-year rate shedding over seven basis points.

Investors will be watching for jobs data this week to give clues to the Fed's next move.

US stocks fell on Tuesday, continuing to struggle this week following November's impressive rally.

The drop comes despite falling bond yields, with with the 10-year yield dropping over seven basis points to 4.213%.

Indexes began to falter on Monday, breaking a five-week streak of gains, as markets became confident that Federal Reserve policy could soon ease. Despite the downturn in equities, investors are starting to price in interest rate cuts as soon as January.

Investors will be watching for fresh jobs data this week to inform upcoming Fed policy when central bank officials meet next week for the final FOMC meeting of the year.

The latest jobs openings data to be released at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, while weekly jobless claims and the November jobs report will follow on Thursday and Friday.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Tuesday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 36,054.34, down 0.41% (-149.31 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 14,165.69, down 0.13%

Here's what else is going on today:

Get ready for the S&P to plummet 23% next year as the US economy sinks, JPMorgan technical strategist says.

Take-Two Interactive shares shed 6% after the first Grand Theft Auto VI video game trailer reveals a 2025 release date.

Mark Zuckerberg sold $190 million worth of Meta stock last month, his first sale in 2 years.

"Chinese Warren Buffet" Li Lu wrote a tribute to his late mentor Charlie Munger, calling him an "enlightened sage."

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.75% to $73.62 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, edged up 0.73% to $78.59 a barrel.

Gold was mostly flat at $2,028.8 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield dropped 7.1 basis points to 4.215%.

Bitcoin shed 0.31% to $41,914.

