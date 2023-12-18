US stocks edge higher after notching 7th straight weekly gain

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., March 17, 2020. Lucas Jackson/Reuters

US stocks edged higher on Monday as investors monitor interest rates following the Federal Reserve's dovish pivot last week.

Stocks are set to consolidate some serious gains this week, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq 100 all notching a seven-week win streak on Friday.

Investors have their eyes on borrowing costs, which have plummeted over the past week. The US 10-year Treasury yield fell nearly 30 basis points over the past week to below 4%. The sharp decline came after the Fed signaled that rate cuts are more likely than hikes in 2024.

It's a quiet week on the economic data front, with the November PCE deflator the most important report, set to be released on Friday.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Monday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 37,326.95, up 0.06% (21.79 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 14,813.92, up 0.35%

Here's what else is going on today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 2.79% to $73.78 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 2.83% to $78.68 a barrel.

Gold climbed 0.05% to $2,036.80 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 3 basis points to 3.95%.

Bitcoin edged higher by 0.05% to $41,370.

