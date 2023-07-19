US stocks edge higher as traders hope to keep win streak alive ahead of Big Tech earnings

US stocks ticked higher on Wednesday as traders awaited high-profile earnings results from Tesla and Netflix and hoped to keep the market's latest winning streak alive.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher for its seventh straight win on Tuesday, its longest streak of gains since 2021.

Markets are still digesting the latest round of bank earnings, with Goldman Sachs shares slipping after the investment bank missed expectations for the second quarter. Profits declined 58% from the last quarter, while revenue slipped 8%, the bank reported Wednesday morning.

Goldman's results were an outlier among big bank earnings reports that have mostly surprised to the upside so far. Both Bank of America and Morgan Stanley reported results that beat estimates on Tuesday.

Investors are awaiting earnings reports from Tesla, Netflix, and IBM after the closing bell on Wednesday.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 9:30 p.m. ET opening bell on Wednesday:

Here's what else has happened today:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude edged up 0.7% to $76.29 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, climbed 0.8% to $80.33 a barrel.

Gold was down slightly to $1,979.40 per ounce.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped two basis points to 3.76%.

Bitcoin inched higher 0.26% to $29,887.

