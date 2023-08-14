U.S. markets closed

US stocks edge lower as August slump continues amid China property woes

Phil Rosen
·2 min read
: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 01, 2023 in New York City. Despite the passing the debt ceiling bill in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Dow was lower in morning trading.Spencer Platt/Getty

  • Stocks moved lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite coming off its first back-to-back losing weeks of the year.

  • Chinese property giant Country Garden dropped to a record low after suspending bond trading.

  • Later this week, top retailers Target, Walmart, and Home Depot will report earnings.

US stocks dipped early Monday, after the Nasdaq Composite recorded its first back-to-back losing weeks of the year.

Meanwhile, Asian markets declined Monday and shares of Chinese property giant Country Garden hit a record low after it announced the suspension of bond trading amid its cash crunch.

Stocks have slumped in the closing month of summer, and investors will be watching for a rebound later this week as earnings from Target, Home Depot, and Walmart roll out. Retail sales data for July will come out Tuesday.

Here's where US indexes stood as the market opened 9:30 a.m. on Monday: 

Here's what else is going on: 

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

Read the original article on Business Insider