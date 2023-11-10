US stocks end 8-day win streak after hawkish comments from Jerome Powell

The council met to deliver an update on the Council's Climate-related Financial Risk Committee and spoke on the transition from LIBOR. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

US stocks declined on Thursday, effectively ending the S&P 500's eight day win streak that delivered a gain of more than 6%.

Stocks were initially higher in morning trades, but poor results of a 30-year Treasury bond auction sent yields surging and stock prices falling. The decline in stocks further accelerated after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made hawkish comments during a panel discussion at an International Monetary Fund conference.

"If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so," Powell said, adding that the Fed will show caution in making sure it is not "misled" by a few good months of inflation data.

Powell also said that "we are not confident that we have achieved such a stance" in tightening monetary policy to reach its long-term inflation target of 2%. The hawkish comments from Powell slightly increased the chance of a 25 basis point interest rate hike next month to 15% from 10% on Wednesday.

But LPL Economist Jeff Roach told Insider that next week's inflation data "should provide some salve for the markets as headline inflation will likely be soft from easing energy prices."

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Thursday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 33,891.68, down 0.65% (+220.59 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 13,521.45, down 0.94%

Here's what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 0.31% to $75.56 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.40% to $79.86 a barrel.

Gold jumped 0.27% to $1,963.00 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 13 basis points to 4.63%.

Bitcoin jumped 2.17% to $36,412.

Read the original article on Business Insider