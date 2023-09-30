U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,288.05
    -11.65 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,507.50
    -158.84 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,219.32
    +18.05 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.10
    -9.21 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.77
    -0.94 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.60
    -14.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.35 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0575
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5730
    -0.0240 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2201
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3300
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,920.79
    -28.56 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    579.66
    +0.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.08
    +6.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,857.62
    -14.90 (-0.05%)
     

US stocks end mixed to close out worst month of 2023 as investors brace for a government shutdown

Jennifer Sor
·2 min read
US stocks end mixed to close out worst month of 2023 as investors brace for a government shutdown
sad trader
September marks the second straight losing month for stocks.Reuters / Marcos Brindicci

  • US stocks traded mixed on Friday as a government shutdown looked increasingly likely.

  • The session also closed out a dismal September, with the S&P 500 losing 5% to mark its worst month of 2023.

  • For the third quarter, the benchmark index lost about 4%.

US stocks traded mixed on Friday as investors initially cheered better-than-expected inflation news but grew jittery as a government shutdown appeared more likely.

The core personal consumption expenditure price index, which is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, rose 0.1% in the month of August, less than the expected 0.2% monthly increase.

September marked the second straight losing month for stocks. The S&P 500 slid around 5% to mark its worst month of 2023, while the Dow lost about 4%, and the Nasdaq sank 6%. For the third quarter, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down about 4%, and the Dow 3%.

"It may be an understatement to say it has been a rough month for stocks," LPL Financial chief technical strategist Adam Turnquist said in a statement on Friday. "However, in terms of performance, nothing really qualifies out of the ordinary. Since 1950, the S&P 500 has historically declined in September 55% of the time, posting an average loss of around 3.8%. The VIX historically peaks on the year around week 40, suggesting next week could be a top for implied volatility."

Here's where US indexes stood shortly at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Friday: 

Here's what else happened today: 

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

  • West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 1.05% to $90.75 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped 3.51% to $92.05 a barrel.

  • Gold fell 0.89% to $1,848.29 per ounce.

  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond slipped three basis points to 4.567%.

  • Bitcoin dipped 0.24% to $26,916.

Read the original article on Business Insider