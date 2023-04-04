US stocks end mixed as energy sector rides surge in oil prices while tech stocks fall

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

US stocks ended Monday's session mixed. The energy sector jumped alongside crude oil prices.

Brent and WTI oil soared after OPEC+ announced production cuts will start in May.

Tech stocks were weighed by the renewed prospect of higher interest rates.

US stocks finished Monday's session mixed as a jump in crude prices carried oil shares up at the start of the second quarter while recently high-flying tech stocks were pulled down.

The S&P 500's energy sector was thrust in the spotlight, logging its best day in six months as Brent and WTI oil prices surged. The rally in energy was set off after OPEC and its allies on Sunday surprised markets by announcing production cuts of 1.1 million barrels a day starting in May.

Brent crude climbed above $86 a barrel for the first time in nearly one month. A climb in Chevron stock helped push the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher. Elsewhere, ConocoPhillips gained more than 9% during the day, and offshore driller Schlumberger advanced.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Monday:

"While the OPEC+ cuts are expected to tighten the oil market and may well provide further support to prices in the near-term, the longer-term outlook remains uncertain," Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index, wrote in a Monday note.

"After all, a side effect will be a fresh inflationary jolt to the world economy," he said. "This in turn may mean even more rate increases than was priced in last week."

Tech stocks fell on the prospect that more rate hikes may be in the Fed's pipeline. Future earnings from those growth companies would be hurt by higher rates.

Tech stocks soared in the first quarter of 2023 but Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist Mike Wilson warned Monday that the bear market in US equities has "unfinished business" despite the tech rally.

Here's what else is happening today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

