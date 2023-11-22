US stocks end streak of gains as Fed minutes indicate a restrictive policy outlook

US stocks fell on Tuesday with the S&P 500 snapping a five-session winning streak.

Minutes from the Fed's last meeting indicated restrictive policy remains on the table.

Investors also looked to Nvidia to release its earnings after the market close.

US stocks fell on Tuesday with the S&P 500 snapping a five-session winning streak as the latest Fed minutes hinted at a hawkish-leaning central bank.

The report dampened hopes for an imminent Fed pivot to rate cuts. Still, no further rate hikes are expected, and an overwhelming majority continue to expect rates to remain at the current 5.25%-5.50% range.

"Markets should expect Powell and other committee members to remain hawkish in tone, but that does not necessarily imply the Fed will hike further," LPL Financial's Jeffrey Roach said, adding, "The Fed will keep talking tough on inflation as they patiently wait for the full effects of previous rate hikes."

After Tuesday's closing bell, investors will also be watching for Nvidia's earnings release. One of this year's blowout tech stocks, the firm is facing high market expectations for a surge in profits and sales.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. ET closing bell on Tuesday:

Here's what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil inched up 0.03% to $77.87 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, rose 0.23% to $82.50.

Gold stayed essentially flat at $1,999.55 per ounce.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury shed 1 basis point to 4.412%.

Bitcoin slid 1.2% to $37,018.

