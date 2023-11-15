Advertisement
US stocks extend gains as fresh inflation data show wholesale prices falling by the most since 2020

Matthew Fox
·2 min read
people wearing sunglasses on stock nyse floor
REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

  • US stocks jumped on Wednesday after new data showed a continued decline in inflation.

  • The producer price index fell by the most since April 2020 and came in below economists' estimates.

  • Retail sales fell 0.1% in October, but rose modestly when excluding auto sales.

US stocks jumped on Wednesday, extending their gains from Tuesday's sharp rally, after fresh data showed a continued decline in inflation.

The producer price index fell 0.5% in October from the prior month, representing the largest decline since April 2020 and a sharp reversal from the 0.4% gain seen in September. On an annual basis, the PPI rose 1.3%, down from 2.2% in September.

The data should be encouraging to the Federal Reserve, as it has been aggressively hiking interest rates over the past 18 months in a bid to tame inflation without plunging the economy into a recession. Recent retail sales data suggests it's accomplishing this goal.

Retail sales slowed in October, falling 0.1% in its first monthly decline since March. The dip was less than forecasts for a 0.3% drop. And excluding auto sales and gasoline, sales increased 0.1%.

"Consumer spending momentum in Q4 will likely slow but the solid appetite for online shopping bodes well for the upcoming holiday sales period," LPL's chief economist Jeff Roach told Insider.

  • West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped 1.19% to $77.33 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 0.98% to $81.66 a barrel.

  • Gold climbed 0.09% to $1,968.20 per ounce.

  • The 10-year Treasury yield rose 6 basis point to 4.50%.

  • Bitcoin jumped 1.76% to $36,175.

