US stocks fall to begin new month after big rally in July

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

US stocks dropped Tuesday, starting off a new month lower after July's big rally, as fresh earnings reports rolled in and the 10-year Treasury yield topped 4% again.

Last month, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 3.3%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite rose 4%, and the S&P 500 gained 3.1%, as both notched their fifth consecutive monthly advance.

Dow stocks Merck and Caterpillar rose after reporting quarterly earnings that topped forecasts. But fellow blue chip stock Pfizer was flat on mixed second-quarter results.

Later on Tuesday, the Labor Department will release job openings data, and the Institute for Supply Management will publish its manufacturing activity index.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET opening bell on Tuesday:

Here's what else is happening this morning:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil dipped 0.7% to $81.24 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, inched down 0.6% to $84.89.

Gold slipped 1.2% to $1,984 per ounce.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose six basis points up to 4.017%.

Bitcoin declined 1.1% to $28,877.40.

