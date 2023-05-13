U.S. markets closed

US stocks fall to end the week with a loss as traders assess debt ceiling outlook

Jennifer Sor
NYSE Trader worried red
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

  • US stocks slid on Friday as traders assessed the outlook on the debt ceiling crisis and recession odds.

  • All three indexes ended lower, with the S&P 500 notching its second straight losing week.

  • Meanwhile, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman floated another possible rate hike as inflation is still high.

US stocks slid Friday as investors assessed the outlook on the US debt ceiling crisis. All three major indexes ended the day lower, with the S&P 500 notching its second straight losing week.

President Joe Biden was scheduled to meet with other lawmakers on Friday to discuss a possible solution to the debt ceiling crisis, though talks have been postponed until next week. Congress now has just a few weeks to raise the national debt limit before the government could potentially run out of money, per Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's estimate.

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman also floated the possibility that the Fed may issue another interest rate hike to tackle high inflation, raising further fears that tighter Fed policy could spark a recession.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey dipped to 57.7 in May, its lowest level in six months. Meanwhile, inflation expectations over the next five years rose to 3.2%, the highest level the survey recorded since 2008.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Friday: 

Here's what else is going on: 

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

