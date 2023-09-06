U.S. markets closed

US stocks fall as Fed official says more rate hikes could still be on the table

Phil Rosen
·2 min read
traders nyse
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New YorkBrendan McDermid/Reuters

  • US stocks moved lower Wednesday as a Federal Reserve official said more rate hikes are possible

  • "Further tightening could be warranted," said Boston Fed President Susan Collins.

  • The Fed will release is beige book survey of business and economic conditions this afternoon.

US stocks declined Wednesday as Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins cautioned that more rate hikes could still be on the table.

The central bank requires more evidence that the war on inflation has indeed been won, though interest rates could be "near or even at the peak," she said.

"Overall, we are well positioned to proceed cautiously in this uncertain economic environment, recognizing the risks while remaining resolute and data-dependent, with the flexibility to adjust as conditions warrant," Collins said in a statement, adding that "further tightening could be warranted."

Meanwhile, the Fed will release is beige book survey of regional business and economic conditions this afternoon, two weeks ahead of its next policy meeting.

