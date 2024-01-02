US stocks fall in first trading day of 2024 as bond yields rise

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

US stocks moved lower on Tuesday in the first trading day of 2024 as interest rates climbed higher.

Investors are trying to gauge how many interest rate cuts the Fed will implement this year.

All three major market indices are vying for a 10-week win streak during the holiday-shortened week.

US stocks edged lower on Tuesday in the first trading day of 2024 as bond yields climbed and mega-cap tech stocks floundered.

The yield on the key 10-year Treasury bond is moving back toward 4% after idling well below that threshold in in the weeks leading up to the holidays. The yield on Tuesday jumped nine basis points to 3.95%.

Stocks are coming off a strong year of gains in 2023, and investors could be looking to take some profits following a nine-week win streak in all three major market indices.

For the new year, investors are laser-focused on how many interest rate cuts the Federal Reserve might implement. While market futures currently suggest as many as six 25-basis point rate cuts from the Fed this year, the Fed is forecasting only three rate cuts.

The December employment report, set to be released on Friday, will help inform investors about their interest rate views, as a weak report could bolster the idea that the Fed needs to more aggressively cut interest rates, and vice versa if it's a strong report.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Tuesday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 37,588.19, down 0.24% (-90.39 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 14,813.26, down 1.33%

Here's what else is going on today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 0.98% to $72.35 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 1.01% to $77.82 a barrel.

Gold climbed 0.21% to $2,076.20 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose nine basis points to 3.95%.

Bitcoin edged higher by 3.11% to $45,570.

