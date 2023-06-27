US stocks fall as investors assess outlook for rates and mull impact of Russia rebellion

Trader Fred DeMarco works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. AP/Richard Drew

Stocks fell Monday as investors assessed the outlook on interest rates and the rebellion attempt in Russia.

Investors are expecting the Fed to continue raising interest rates, which could weigh on asset prices.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite traded lower. Meanwhile, Russia's ruble slipped to a 15-month low.

US stocks fell on Monday, as traders assessed the outlook on interest rates and tried to shrug off the Wagner mercenary group's brief mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend.

The ruble slumped to a 15-month-low intraday Monday before paring losses, as the attempted rebellion shook the confidence of Russian currency holders.

Meanwhile, investors see a high likelihood that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates in the economy to lower inflation, which could weigh on asset prices. Markets have priced in a 77% chance the Fed will hike rates another 25 basis points at its next policy meeting in July, up from a 52% chance a month ago.

Here's where US indexes stood as the market opened 9:30 a.m. on Monday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 33,714.71, down 0.04% (12.72 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 13,335.78, down 1.16%

Here's what else is going on:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Oil prices inched higher, with West Texas Intermediate up 0.52% at $69.52 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.17% to $74.46 a barrel.

Gold edged higher 0.05% to $1,922.77 per ounce.

The 10-year yield ticked down 2 basis points to 3.719%.

Bitcoin fell 0.92% to $30,152.

