U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,154.52
    -0.35 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,897.01
    -79.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,157.23
    +3.82 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.44
    +3.89 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.96
    -0.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    2,006.90
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0958
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6020
    +0.0300 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2439
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6780
    +0.6050 (+0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,102.86
    -1,213.34 (-4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.42
    -26.10 (-3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,898.77
    -10.67 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,606.76
    -52.07 (-0.18%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance breaks down what you need to know from Tesla's earnings call

US stocks fall as investors assess latest earnings and climbing bond yields

Carla Mozée
·2 min read
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.Spencer Platt/Getty Images

  • US stocks fell Wednesday, feeling the pinch from rising bond yields and as investors mulled earnings.

  • Inflation risks were on the radar after UK inflation unexpectedly stayed above 10% with food prices rising.

  • Morgan Stanley and Netflix shares were on the move after quarterly results.

US stocks pulled back Wednesday as investors navigated through the latest batch of earnings from Corporate America while watching bond yields kick higher.

The S&P 500 was on course to fall after two straight sessions of gains, with stocks feeling the weight of rising Treasury yields. Government bond yields advanced alongside those in the UK after inflation there unexpectedly held above 10% in March as food prices soared.

With upside risks to inflation still on the US radar, the 2-year yield, which is sensitive to Federal Reserve policy expectations, was up five basis points at 4.24%. The yield on that note was on the way to rising for a fifth consecutive session.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley shares fell after the investment bank posted better-than-expected quarterly profit, but dealmaking at the firm slowed. Netflix shares were also lower after mixed results from the streaming service.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Wednesday: 

Here's what else is happening this morning:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Read the original article on Business Insider