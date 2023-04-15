U.S. markets closed

US stocks fall as investors weigh strong bank earnings against weak retail sales data

Matthew Fox
·3 min read
NYSE Trader
Lucas Jackson/Reuters

  • US stocks moved lower on Friday as investors weighed solid bank earnings against weak retail sales data.

  • JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup all posted better-than-feared earnings that indicated a resilient economy.

  • But retail sales dropped 1% in March as consumers scaled back big-ticket purchases. 

US stocks fell on Friday as investors sifted through the first wave of first-quarter earnings from the largest US banks and digested new economic data.

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup all posted better-than-expected results as the banks benefited from a surge in interest rates. The banks also offered a solid outlook on future net interest income, and JPMorgan's CEO said the economy remains resilient.

"The US economy continues to be on generally healthy footings — consumers are still spending and have strong balance sheets, and businesses are in good shape," Jamie Dimon said.

But weak retail data in March weighed down stocks. Sales fell 1% last month, more than the expected drop of 0.4%. The retail sales data extended the decline seen in February and was driven by consumers pulling back on big-ticket item purchases like cars.

"A handful of earnings releases today from large banks exceeded expectations, but any resulting optimism is being tempered by retail sales data pointing to tapped-out consumers against the backdrop of an economy that is running on fumes," Interactive Brokers' senior economist José Torres said.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. ET close on Friday:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

  • West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.58% to $82.64 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, jumped 0.41% to $86.44.

  • Gold fell 1.7% to $2,020.30 per ounce.

  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped seven basis points to 3.52%.

  • Bitcoin fell 1.26% to $30,348, while ether fell 1.10% to $2,088.

Read the original article on Business Insider