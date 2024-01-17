US stocks fall as strong retail sales further dim outlook for swift Fed rate cuts

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

US stocks fell Wednesday as investors reassessed their view for Fed rate cuts in 2024.

Retail sales came in hotter than expected in December, putting pressure on the Fed to keep its policy tight.

Bond yields ticked higher as investors raised their interest rate expectations.

US stocks fell on Wednesday as hot economic data dimmed investors' hopes for the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates soon.

Retail sales came in higher than expected in December, rising 5.6% year over year. That's a sign US consumers are more than keeping up with the pace of inflation — putting pressure on the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer as central bankers are looking to cool off the economy.

Markets are now pricing a 57.6% chance the Fed will cut interest rates at its March policy meeting, down from 63% on Tuesday, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Some investors, though, are still looking for aggressive rate cuts this year. Markets see a 39% chance that the Fed could slash rates 150 basis points in 2024, about double what central bankers have forecasted.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Wednesday:

Here's what else is going on:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Read the original article on Business Insider