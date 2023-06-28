US stocks fall after the White House considers new curbs on China's access to AI chips

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. Bryan R Smith

US stocks edged lower on Wednesday after news broke that the Biden administration is considering implementing new curbs on China's access to artificial intelligence chips.

The news sent semiconductor stocks lower, with shares of Nvidia falling more than 3%. The White House has already implemented curbs on what kind of chips can be sold to China. For example, Nvidia is unable to sell China its most advanced H100 GPU chipset, and has instead had to sell the country less capable chips like the A100.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech in Chicago today that will talk up the economy and likely express his belief that the US can ultimately avoid a recession as the job market remains resilient and inflation continues to ease.

"It's [recession] been coming for 11 months, well guess what? I don't think it is going to come," Biden said during a fundraiser Tuesday night.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET opening bell on Wednesday:

Here's what else is happening this morning:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.30% to $67.90 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, jumped 0.18% to $72.39.

Gold fell 0.37% to $1,916.60 per ounce.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell 2 basis points to 3.74%.

Bitcoin fell 1.69% to $30,180, while ether dropped 1.74% to $1,856.

Read the original article on Business Insider