US stocks fall after wholesale inflation reading shows prices are still rising

Max Adams
·2 min read
traders
Richard Drew/AP

  • US stocks dropped on Friday after November's PPI data showed wholesale prices rising more than expected.

  • Prices paid by producers rose 0.3% last month from the prior month, higher than estimates of 0.2%.

  • The report raises tensions ahead of next week's consumer inflation report and key Fed policy meeting.

US stocks fell on Friday, erasing gains made in pre-market trading after November's Producer Price Index report showed wholesale prices still rising, a discouraging signal ahead of next week's key Federal Reserve meeting.

Wholesale prices were up 0.3% in November from the prior month, exceeding expectations of 0.2%. The data arrives as traders are girding for a slew of economic announcements next week, namely the November consumer inflation report and the next policy decision by the Fed.

Fed fund futures have been steadily holding 75% odds of a 50-basis-point increase in interest rates next week, even after Friday morning's dispiriting PPI figure. The worry though has become that the Fed will need to keep rates elevated for longer than markets had previously been expecting, with many commentators now saying they expect rates to hover close to 5% for much of 2023.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Friday: 

Here's what else is going on today: 

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

  • Oil prices edged higher. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.2% to $71.62 a barrel. Brent, the international benchmark, rose 0.4% to $76.46 a barrel.

  • Gold prices inched up 0.2% to $1,807 per ounce.

  • The 10-year Treasury yield rose three basis points to 3.52%.

  • Bitcoin was up 1.5%, trading at $17,119.

Read the original article on Business Insider

  • Unusual Santa Claus Rally This Time? These 3 Stocks Don't Care

    Courtesy of an uptick in consumer spending, stocks like Crocs (CROX), Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) are poised to gain this month even if there are doubts about a broader year-end stock market rally.

  • Inflation: Producer prices come in higher than expected in November

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss November Producer Price Index (PPI) data.

  • Bitcoin and rest of crypto market are ‘in two very different buckets,’ analyst says

    Lyn Alden Investment Strategy Founder Lyn Alden joins Yahoo Finance Live to assess the contagion effect FTX has had on the greater crypto market and the overall crypto outlook following SEC Chair Gary Gensler's comments.

  • Canadian oil companies, lighter in debt, have cash to spare despite falling prices

    After a bumper year of share buybacks and dividends, investors in debt-light Canadian oil and gas producers are set to reward shareholders even more in 2023 as they generate ample cash and show little appetite for acquisitions. Oil companies are facing faltering prices and Canadian firms are also absorbing an unusually punishing discount for their heavy-grade crude. BMO Capital Markets analysts estimate the top 35 companies will generate C$54 billion ($39.7 billion) in free cash flow in 2023, 16% lower than this year.

  • Wholesale inflation in US further slowed in November to 7.4%

    Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool. On a monthly basis, the government said Friday that its producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.3% from October to November for the third straight month. Looked at over the past 12 months, though, core producer prices were up 6.2% in November, less than the 6.7% in October.

  • Pharma Stock Roundup: SNY, GSK, PFE Relieved on Zantac Win & Other Updates

    A U.S. district court dismisses thousands of lawsuits involving Zantac, which spells relief for GSK (GSK), Sanofi (SNY) and Pfizer (PFE). Pfizer and AbbVie (ABBV) announce new research collaborations.

  • France World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

    “Am I getting better, like a fine wine?” asked Olivier Giroud, rhetorically, after scoring the goal that set France on course for a World Cup quarter-final against England and which also surpassed Thierry Henry’s all-time French international goalscoring record.

  • Oil Rallies Toward $73 as Putin Says Russia May Cut Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as Russia’s president said the country may cut production in response to the G-7 cap on the price of its crude.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterStocks Wobbly With Swaps Priced for Fed Downshift: Markets WrapTop Money Managers See Global Stocks Gaining in 2023China Delivers First Homegrown Plane to Take On Boeing, AirbusWest Texas Intermed

  • New Peru president sworn in, predecessor Castillo arrested

    Peru swore in a new president on Wednesday after a day of political drama that saw leftist leader Pedro Castillo arrested after his ousting from office in an impeachment trial following his last-ditch bid to cling to power by dissolving Congress. Ignoring Castillo's attempt to shut down the legislature by decree, lawmakers moved ahead with a previously planned impeachment trial, with 101 votes in favor of removing him, six against and 10 abstentions. The result was announced to loud cheers, and the legislature called on Vice President Dina Boluarte to take office.

  • Keystone pipeline shut after 14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas

    (Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, making it one of the largest crude spills in the United States in nearly a decade. The cause of the leak, which occurred in Kansas about 20 miles (32 km) south of a key junction in Steele City, Nebraska, is unknown. It is the third spill of several thousand barrels of crude on the pipeline since it first opened in 2010.

  • Mongolians brave bitter cold to protest 'coal theft' corruption

    Mongolian protesters gathered in the capital in temperatures well below freezing on Thursday to denounce perceived government corruption for a fifth day, even after the arrests of eight officials suspected of so-called coal theft. Thousands have descended on Ulaanbaatar's Sukhbaatar square since Sunday, urging the government to name those responsible for at least 385,000 tonnes of coal unaccounted for between 2013 and 2019. The government said in October it had discovered the missing coal after comparing Mongolian export data with import data reported by China, its main buyer.

  • Why Record Black Friday Spending Isn’t Such Great News

    According to Adobe Analytics, consumers plunked down $116.5 billion in e-commerce sales in the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend.

  • US Year-Ahead Inflation Expectations Fall to Lowest Since 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- US short-term inflation expectations unexpectedly declined to the lowest level in more than a year and consumer sentiment picked up, helped by falling gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterStocks Wobbly With Swaps Priced for Fed Downshift: Markets WrapTop Money Managers See Global Stocks Gaining in 2023China Delivers First Homegrown Pla

  • UN Secretary-General calls for investigation on Nigeria forced abortions report

    Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Nigerian Army has run a secret, systematic and illegal abortion programme in the country's northeast since at least 2013. The programme involved terminating at least 10,000 pregnancies among women and girls, many of whom had been kidnapped and raped by Islamist militants, according to dozens of witness accounts and documentation reviewed by Reuters. "The Secretary-General takes note with concern of the allegations of systemic and coerced abortions reportedly perpetrated by the Nigerian Army against women and girls who had already been victimized by Boko Haram," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in an email to Reuters.

  • Democratic senators warn UN secretary general of eroding public trust in Cop

    Letter urges sponsors provide ‘corporate climate political influencing statements’ after 630 lobbyists attend Cop27

  • SQM (SQM) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

    SQM (SQM) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

  • Costco Stock Is Falling After Earnings. Inflation Is Catching Up.

    Investors had been wary headed into Costco's first-quarter earnings after a weaker-than-expected November sales report.

  • Workers at GM joint venture battery plant vote to join UAW

    Workers at a General Motors joint venture electric vehicle battery factory in Ohio have voted to join the United Auto Workers union. About 900 workers at the new plant near Warren, Ohio, are the first to decide on union representation at a battery plant. The National Labor Relations Board said Friday that workers voted 710 to 16 for the UAW, a decision that is crucial to the future of the 372,000-member union.

  • Walmart’s Holiday Video Game Deals Are Truly Epic: PS5 Bundles Back in Stock, Save 57% on New Games

    Update: As of Friday, December 9 at 9:45 a.m., the PlayStation5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle is back in stock at Walmart! We’ve got gaming deals on the brain today. Maybe because tonight is the Game Awards and we’re itching to see what takes home the coveted Game of the Year award? Possibly. […]

  • Dow Jones Falls On Hot Inflation Data; Lululemon Dives 10% On Earnings; Netflix Jumps On Upgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on hot inflation data Friday. Lululemon dived on earnings, while Netflix jumped on an upgrade.