US stocks gain to start the 2nd half of the year as traders wrap up early for Independence Day

Xinhua/Wang Ying/ Getty Images

US stocks gained in a shortened day of trading on Monday ahead of Independence Day.

The S&P 500 surged 16% in the first half of the year, and investors are hoping to extend those gains into the second half.

Tesla stock surged as much as 9% after the company announced second-quarter deliveries that beat analyst estimates.

US stocks edged higher on Monday in a shortened day of trading ahead of Tuesday's Independence Day. The stock market closed at 1 p.m. on Monday, and will be closed on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 surged 16% in the first half of the year, while the Nasdaq 100 was up almost 39%. Investors are hoping to extend those gains into the second half of the year, looking to avoid too much turbulence in the face of recession forecasts and the prospect of more tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Fundstrat's Tom Lee raised his year-end S&P 500 price target to 4,825 on Monday. The ardent market bull said the Fed is wining the war on inflation, which will give the central bank room to pull back on its aggressive policy.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 1:00 p.m. ET close on Monday:

Here's what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.52% to $70.27 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, dropped 0.36% to $75.14.

Gold jumped 0.11% to $1,931.60 per ounce.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was flat at 3.85%.

Bitcoin rose 1.25% to $31,002, while ether jumped 1.22% to $$1,960.

Read the original article on Business Insider