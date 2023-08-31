U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,507.66
    -7.21 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.91
    -168.33 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,034.97
    +15.66 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.68
    -3.54 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.58
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.60
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.82
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0083 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0930
    -0.0250 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2674
    -0.0047 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4850
    -0.6290 (-0.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,011.91
    -1,251.39 (-4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    564.83
    -21.00 (-3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.13
    -34.54 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,619.34
    +285.88 (+0.88%)
     

US stocks head for a 5-day winning streak as investors assess Fed's favorite inflation gauge

Jennifer Sor
·2 min read
trader happy smile
Getty Images / Mario Tama

  • Stocks headed for a five-day winning streak as investors digested the Fed's favorite inflation measure.

  • Core PCE inflation rose 4.2% year per year in July, in line with economists' expectations.

  • But stocks are still on track for monthly losses.

US stocks rose on Thursday and looked to notch a five-day winning streak as investors surveyed the latest inflation data.

The core Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, which is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, increased 0.2% over July, and 4.2% over the last year, in line with economists' expectations.

"The lack of an inflation surprise to the upside should be cheered by markets because it is unlikely to move the Fed's bias towards leaving rates unchanged at their next meeting," Independent Advisor Alliance chief investment officer Chris Zaccarelli said in a statement. "Not only is the Fed unlikely to raise rates at the next meeting, they are unlikely to raise rates again this year as long as inflation continues to remain contained."

The surge in stocks over the last week is ending August on a positive note, though the month is overall negative for equities. The S&P 500 and the Dow are on track to end August 1%-2% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite has slid 2% since the start of the month.

