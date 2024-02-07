US Stocks Hit New High; Asia Heads for Mixed Open: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were poised for a mixed open on Thursday even as the S&P 500 closed at a fresh record within striking distance of 5,000.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian stocks edged higher in early trading, while futures pointed to Japan equities rising and Hong Kong shares opening lower. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% on Wednesday and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 1% as traders bet that a solid economy will continue fueling corporate profits.

Treasuries were calm with the 10-year yield rising less than two basis points. The session was marked by a record $42 billion auction that sold at a lower yield than expected, in a sign of strong demand and easing concerns that the market may struggle to digest heavy supply.

An index of the dollar was little changed Wednesday. Yields in Australia and New Zealand were slightly higher in early Asian trading Thursday.

“The market continues to climb the wall of worry, including shifting Fed expectations, geopolitical tension, and overbought market conditions,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “We are entering a sluggish seasonal period, but the market has strong momentum.”

In Asia, data set for release includes inflation and producer prices for China and the December current account balance for Japan. India’s central bank will hand down its latest monetary policy decision.

Markets in Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Pakistan are closed. Earnings to be released in the region include Honda and SoftBank Group Corp., which is expected to have one of its best quarters in years.

Arm Holdings Plc, in which SoftBank owns a stake, rallied by as much as 38% in after-hours trading in New York after upbeat earnings. US chip stocks within the S&P 500 rose 2.1%, more than the broader market, helped along by a 2.8% gain for Nvidia Corp.

Story continues

Renewed fears about US regional banks appeared to ease, helping support the tentative risk-on tone in New York trading. New York Community Bancorp shares ended higher after retracing an intraday 14% decline.

More Fed officials suggested Wednesday they don’t see an urgent case for lowering interest rates, adding to a roster of policymakers including Chair Jerome Powell who have warned in recent days that a cut isn’t likely until May at the earliest.

Markets in China were again in focus following three days of gains for mainland equities. The Golden Dragon index of US-traded Chinese companies fell 1.2% Wednesday. The declines were led by the benchmark’s biggest constituent. The US-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell 5.9% despite the company unveiling $25 billion in stock repurchases.

The US goods-trade deficit with China shrank to the smallest total since 2010 last year, reflecting a decline in imports, Wednesday data showed.

In commodity markets, gold was slightly weaker at around $2,035 per ounce, while oil prices rose, with West Texas Intermediate futures rising 0.8% Wednesday.

Key events this week:

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

US wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at a Senate banking committee hearing on the Financial Stability Oversight Council annual report, Thursday

Pharma CEOs speak at a Senate panel on prescription drug prices, Thursday

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks, Thursday

ECB publishes economic bulletin, Thursday

US CPI revisions, Friday

Germany CPI, Friday

President Joe Biden hosts German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1% as of 8:03 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.4%

The S&P 500 rose 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0773

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.07 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2085 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $44,264.51

Ether was little changed at $2,427.61

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.12%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.12%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.