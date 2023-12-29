US stocks inch up as indexes close in on big yearly gains

New York Stock Exchange, Wall St, New York, USA. Getty Images

US stocks were up slightly on Friday as investors look to wrap up a year of big gains.

For 2023, the S&P 500 is up 24.6%, the Dow is up 13.8%, and the Nasdaq is up 44.2%.

The S&P 500 remains just below its record closing high of 4,796.56.

US stocks were slightly higher on Friday as investors wrap up a turbulent year that saw a steep decline followed by a sudden, massive rally.

Heading into the final trading day of 2023, the S&P 500 was up 24.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 13.8%, and the Nasdaq was up 44.2%, eyeing its best year since 2003.

Those gains came largely in the past few months as Wall Street priced in the prospect of several rate cuts next year from the Federal Reserve.

Despite the optimistic mood and the seasonal Santa Claus rally, the S&P 500 remains stuck just below its January 3, 2022, record close of 4,796.56.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.5% to $72.13 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, edged up 0.6% to $77.58 a barrel.

Gold ticked down 0.65% to $2,070 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 3.7 basis points to 3.887%.

Bitcoin climbed 0.8% to $42,859.

