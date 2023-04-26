U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,055.99
    -15.64 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,301.87
    -228.96 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,854.35
    +55.19 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,730.41
    -15.54 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.34
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.80
    +2.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1047
    +0.0070 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4320
    +0.0360 (+1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2472
    +0.0060 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6280
    -0.0910 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,490.82
    +227.80 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.09
    -8.12 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,852.64
    -38.49 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,416.47
    -203.63 (-0.71%)
     
TONIGHT:

Yahoo Finance breaks down Meta's earnings call

US stocks jump after big-tech earnings from Microsoft don't disappoint

1
Matthew Fox
·2 min read
trader, NYSE
Xinhua/Wang Ying/ Getty Images

  • US stocks jumped on Wednesday after strong earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet.

  • Microsoft surged 8% after it reported solid growth in its cloud division and talked about its opportunity in AI.

  • Alphabet reported that its cloud division generated a quarterly profit for the first time ever.

US stocks jumped on Wednesday, partly offsetting Tuesday's losses, after big-tech earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet impressed investors.

Shares of Microsoft surged 8% after the company reported solid growth in its Azure Cloud division and talked up the potential it sees in artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, Alphabet said its Google Cloud division generated a quarterly profit for the first time on record.

So far, 28% of S&P 500 companies have reported first-quarter results. Of those companies, 78% beat profit estimates by a median of 7%, while 71% beat revenue estimates by a median of 4%, according to data from Fundstrat.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET opening bell on Wednesday:

Here's what else is happening this morning:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

  • West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.88% to $76.39 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, dropped 1.20% to $79.80.

  • Gold rose 0.27% to $2,009.90 per ounce.

  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell one basis point to 3.38%.

  • Bitcoin jumped 5.36% to $29,837, while ether rose 4.87% to $1,954.

Read the original article on Business Insider