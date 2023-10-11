US stocks jump as bond yields tumble after Fed officials hint rate hikes may be over

US stocks climbed on Tuesday, with the Dow jumping more than 130 points.

Bond yields tumbled after Fed officials hinted that the end of rate hikes may be near.

US stocks climbed Tuesday, while bond yields dropped following comments from key Fed officials that hinted at the end of rate hikes. Investors also continue to monitor developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Turmoil in the bond market, which is coming off one of its worst sell-offs in history, showed signs of easing on Tuesday, with both Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan pointing to a potential pause in rate hikes on the horizon

"I actually don't think we need to increase rates any more," Bostic said during an interview with the American Bankers Association. "I think we are at a good place in that regard."

Finding a "new equilibrium" for rates will be the next step following years of easy money, he added.

Logan, meanwhile, noted that high bond yields may do the trick as far as cooling down the economy.

"Higher term premiums result in higher term interest rates for the same setting of the fed funds rate, all else equal," she said in Dallas, during the National Association for Business Economics meeting. "Thus, if term premiums rise, they could do some of the work of cooling the economy for us, leaving less need for additional monetary policy tightening to achieve the FOMC's objectives."

Here's where US indexes stood as the market closed at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 33,739.30, up 0.4% (+134.65 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 13,562.84, up 0.58%

Here's what else is going on:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Oil prices dropped, with West Texas Intermediate down 0.65% to $85.90 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, moved lower 0.65% to $87.58 a barrel.

Gold edged higher 0.49% to $1,873.40 per ounce.

The 10-year yield fell 13 basis points to 4.651%.

Bitcoin dipped 0.70% to $27,412.

