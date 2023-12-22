US stocks jump as downward revision to GDP growth boosts rate-cut prospects
US stock markets jumped on Thursday, clawing back some losses from Wednesday's sharp pullback, as revised GDP figures gave investors more confidence that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year.
In the third quarter, the economy grew at an annual rate of 4.9%, down from a previous reading of 5.2%. This was largely driven by a downward revision in consumer spending, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said.
The change, coming below estimates, indicated the economy isn't as hot as once thought, potentially giving the Fed more breathing room on rates.
Friday will see the release of the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.
Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Thursday:
S&P 500: 4,746.75, up 1.03%
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 37,404.35, up 0.87% (322.35 points)
Nasdaq Composite: 14,963.87, up 1.26%
In commodities, bonds, and crypto:
West Texas Intermediate crude oil slumped 0.69% to $73.71 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed 1.06% to $79.08 a barrel.
Gold ticked up 0.57% to $2,043.64 per ounce.
The 10-year Treasury rose 1.5 basis points to 3.89%.
Bitcoin stayed essentially flat at $44,668.
