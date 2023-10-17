US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends down on higher yields, chipmaker share declines

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

US retail sales beat expectations in September

BofA profit rises, Goldman Sachs profit plunges in Q3

Biden administration to halt China AI chip shipments

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) -

U.S. stocks ended flat to lower on Tuesday as Treasury yields rose and shares of chipmakers fell after the Biden administration said it planned to halt shipments of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index was down sharply as were shares of Nvidia, even though the world's most valuable chipmaker said it does not expect a near-term meaningful impact on financial results from the curbs.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on robust economic data. Higher yields dull the allure of stocks by offering investors comparatively high income on risk-free government bonds.

Helping to limit the declines, though, were upbeat earnings reports from companies including Bank of America, whose stock was up following its quarterly results.

"We had some pretty good earnings from most of the major companies reporting today... but the indices are running up a brick wall as yields go higher," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 0.35 points, or 0.01%, to end at 4,373.21 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 34.24 points, or 0.25%, to 13,533.75. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.87 points, or 0.04%, to 33,998.41.

Data earlier showed U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in September as households stepped up purchases of motor vehicles and spent more at restaurants and bars. A separate reading showed production at U.S. factories increased more than expected in September.

"Good news could be bad news for the stock market because it implies that the (Federal Reserve) is going to leave interest rates higher for longer, and maybe it pushes out some of the expectations for rate cuts in 2024," said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.

Investors also are still anxiously watching news on the Middle East. An Israeli air strike killed about 500 Palestinians at a Gaza City hospital, while U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel Wednesday to show support for the country in its war with Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

In other earnings news, Goldman Sachs's third-quarter profit dropped less than expected, though its shares fell. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Deepa Babington)