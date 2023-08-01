US stocks rally late to finish July with robust month of gains

US stocks rallied at Monday's close, wrapping up a month of strong gains.

That's as July saw inflation cool past expectations, as well as strong earnings.

Investors can gear up for Apple and Amazon to release their reports on Thursday.

US stocks rallied late to end higher, concluding a month of strong gains driven by better-than-expected inflation trends and a robust earnings season so far.

After trading mixed or lower heading into the closing bell, the major indexes reversed up at the last minute.

For the month, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 3.3%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite rose 4%, and the S&P 500 gained 3.1%, as both notched their fifth consecutive monthly advance.

Looking further into this week, shareholders can expect more earnings releases, with Apple and Amazon set to publish their reports on Thursday.

Additionally, monthly payroll data will be released on Friday by the Labor Department, providing a better guideline as to whether the US economy is headed for a soft landing.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.84% to $81.55 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, inched up 0.67% to $85.55.

Gold rose 0.8% to $1,966.8 per ounce.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped 1.2 basis points up to 3.957%.

Bitcoin declined 0.10% to $29,240.21.

