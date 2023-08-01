U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,616.75
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,693.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,864.00
    +6.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.80
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.54
    -0.26 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.70
    -11.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.22 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.63
    +0.30 (+2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2827
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7720
    +0.5320 (+0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,881.76
    -516.04 (-1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    627.10
    -13.27 (-2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.41
    +5.14 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,447.27
    +275.05 (+0.83%)
     

US stocks rally late to finish July with robust month of gains

Filip De Mott
·2 min read
US stocks rally late to finish July with robust month of gains
stock trader looks up at screen concerned, dismayed. November 2008
Jason DeCrow/ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • US stocks rallied at Monday's close, wrapping up a month of strong gains.

  • That's as July saw inflation cool past expectations, as well as strong earnings.

  • Investors can gear up for Apple and Amazon to release their reports on Thursday.

US stocks rallied late to end higher, concluding a month of strong gains driven by better-than-expected inflation trends and a robust earnings season so far.

After trading mixed or lower heading into the closing bell, the major indexes reversed up at the last minute.

For the month, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 3.3%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite rose 4%, and the S&P 500 gained 3.1%, as both notched their fifth consecutive monthly advance.

Looking further into this week, shareholders can expect more earnings releases, with Apple and Amazon set to publish their reports on Thursday.

Additionally, monthly payroll data will be released on Friday by the Labor Department, providing a better guideline as to whether the US economy is headed for a soft landing.

Here's where US indexes stood 4:00 a.m. ET closing bell on Monday:

Here's what else is happening this morning:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

Read the original article on Business Insider