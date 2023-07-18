US stocks rally as recession fears ease and investors look to upcoming Big Tech earnings

Fabrice Cabaud/Getty Images

US stocks finished higher on Monday as fears of a US recession eased on Wall Street.

The odds of a recession in the next 12 months have fallen to 20% from 25%, Goldman Sachs said.

Big Tech earnings begin Wednesday, when Tesla and Netflix report after the close.

US stocks finished higher on Monday as Wall Street grew less worried that the US economy will slip into a recession soon.

Goldman Sachs said the odds of a recession in the next 12 months have fallen to 20% from 25% earlier. Meanwhile, Bank of America pointed out that bond yield spreads fell to new 2023 lows, indicating that recession fears are melting away.

And Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Bloomberg TV that while China's slowdown could reverberate across the global economy, she doesn't expect a US recession.

Meanwhile, investors are looking ahead to the start of second-quarter earnings reports from tech giants. After the close on Wednesday, Tesla and Netflix are due to release results.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4 p.m. ET closing bell on Monday:

Here's what else has happened today:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

