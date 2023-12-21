US stocks resume their year-end rally as bond yields continue to drop
US stocks jumped on Thursday, resuming their year-end rally after stumbling on Wednesday.
Bond yields continued to drop, with the 10-year Treasury rate falling to 3.84%.
Jobless claims were little changed last week, coming in below forecasts.
US stocks jumped on Thursday to resume their year-end rally, rebounding from Wednesday's sharp sell-off, as bond yields continued to retreat.
Wednesday saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has been setting fresh record highs, and the Nasdaq both snap their nine-day winning streaks.
On Thursday, data from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims ticked up to 205,000 last week from 202,000 in the prior week, coming in below views for 215,000 and indicating the job market remains strong.
Economic reports on Friday will include the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.
Here's where US indexes stood at the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Thursday:
S&P 500: 4,738.68, up 0.86%
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 37,332.84, up 0.68% (250.84 points)
Nasdaq Composite: 14,954.20, up 1.19%
In commodities, bonds, and crypto:
West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.83% to $72.82 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, slid 1.84% to $78.22 a barrel.
Gold inched up 0.49% to $2,042.1 per ounce.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell 3.3 basis points to 3.844%.
Bitcoin climbed 1.29% to $44,240.
